WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man died in a crash on Highway 197 in Wasco County on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 61 at approximately 2:25 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Camry driven traveling north on Hwy 197 at a high rate of speed left the roadway, rolled multiple times before hitting a pole.
The driver, Eugene Hernandez, 68, of Portland at the scene, Troopers said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.