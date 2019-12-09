WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives have arrested another man in an ongoing undercover child predator sting, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Matthew Compton, 31, took the MAX from Portland to Hillsboro to meet an undercover detective he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, the sheriff’s office says.
They had planned to meet across the street from the sheriff’s office in the area.
Compton instead of meeting with the girl was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail, where he faces charges including online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor.
Compton’s arrest is the latest following two undercover child predator stings. During both stings, investigators posed on social media platforms and dating websites as 15-year-old boys and girls.
Deputies during the sting in July arrested six men between the ages of 22 and 40; in October, they arrested nine men between the ages of 29 and 48.
Deputies earlier this month arrested two other men: one from Castle Rock, Washington, and another from Vancouver.
(1) comment
[thumbup] Yes.. get them off the STREETS!!!
