CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Portland man remains missing after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office suspended a search Sunday afternoon from where he was reportedly swept away while floating the Washougal River.
Deputies said they used swim teams, underwater cameras and a drone in the search for Stephen Barnaby.
Deputies said he fell off his inner tube Saturday while floating the river. They were called to the area after a neighbor heard a woman screaming for help near the 38700 block of Northeast Washougal River Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman neck-deep in churning rapids between large boulders. She was pinned by her legs in the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
It took crews about two hours to rescue the woman, who had become unconscious. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later regained consciousness.
The woman who was rescued was identified Sunday as Emily McCauley, of Portland.
Earlier Sunday, McCauley told deputies she was with Barnaby. They had intended on floating the “Big Eddy” at milepost 8 of Washougal River Road. They were on separate inner tubes when they got caught in the current and fell off the tubes.
Deputies said McCauley reported seeing Barnaby floating by her when she became entrapped.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives along the river who said she often sees people in need of help because of the deep undercurrent and holes.
“A lot of the times at the bottom of the Big Eddy we see a lot of rafts, a lot of empty inner tubes,” Laura Mizar. “Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of the temperature of the water, pay attention.”
Neighbor Heidi Goodwin was out enjoying the warm weather and dipping her toes just a couple miles farther upstream.
“The river is still really cold, I think it’s under 50 degrees and the water is still really high,” Goodwin said. “We have a lot of influx of people that aren’t local coming over from Portland; they’re not familiar with the river. They don’t know how it runs.”
Another neighbor, Beverly Carmichael, said the water is deceiving this time of year.
“You don’t think of it as being dangerous because right now it looks nice, it looks refreshing, but it’s very cold,” Carmichael said.
Deputies at the scene found an associated vehicle, the empty raft and other personal items belonging to Barnaby.
Barnaby is described as white, with shoulder length brown hair and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt.
Deputies haven’t released details about McCauley’s condition. They also haven’t said whether the pair were wearing life jackets.
It’s unclear if search crews will continue looking for Barnaby Monday.
