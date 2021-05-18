Portland man pleads guilty for role in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a Portland man pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges on Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Aumontae Smith’s charges are for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. It said Smith is a known Hoover criminal gang member.
According to court documents and testimony, Smith and an unnamed accomplice conspired with one another to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in and around Portland. Investigators took six firearms from Smith and his accomplice with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Further investigation revealed Smith purchased 16 firearms that were linked to 17 different shootings in the Portland area.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it will recommend a sentence of 70 months in prison when Smith is sentenced on August 9.
