PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man has pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to drug trafficking case out of Oregon, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office.
Paul Eugene Thomas, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to manufacture, possess with intent to distribute, and distribute marijuana and maintaining drug-involved premises, and money laundering.
According to court documents, Thomas conspired to manufacture marijuana in Portland, transport it across state lines, and sell it in Virginia and Texas.
Money was then returned to Oregon by U.S. mail and passenger luggage on planes.
Over the course of the investigation, federal authorities seized about 11,000 marijuana plants, 546 pounds of marijuana, more than $2.8 million in cash, 51 firearms, 26 vehicles, trailers, pieces of heavy equipment, a yacht, and three houses used as marijuana grow sites.
Raleigh Dragon Lau, 33, of Portland, and Houston, Texas residents Jody Tremayne Wafer, 29; Trent Lamar Knight, 30; and Brittany Lesanta Kizzee, 28, are also charged in the drug trafficking case.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.
The Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office said Kizzee entered a guilty plea on Nov. 27, 2018, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7. Lau and Knight have scheduled change of plea hearings for April 22 and May 8, respectively. Wafer is scheduled for trial on June 18.
In a separate related case, 30-year-old Cole William Griffiths, of Hood River, is accused of conspiring to grow marijuana in Hood River and shipping it to Florida. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing for April 22.
