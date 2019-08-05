PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man faces up to a year in prison and $25,000-per-day fine after pleading guilty in federal court to discharging more than 1,000 gallons of oil into the Willamette River, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Robert La Rue Webb, II, 59, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of negligently discharging harmful quantities of oil into a water of the U.S.
Court documents say Webb, an employee at Mott MacDonald, an engineering firm, walked away to make a phone call while pumping oil into a 10,000-gallon used-oil tank at the Union Pacific Albina Railyard in Portland.
Webb was still distracted by his cell phone as the tank overflowed, court documents state.
More than 1,000 gallons of oil entered a storm water drain and were discharged into the Willamette River, resulting in a sheen and discoloration of the river’s surface, according to court documents.
Webb also faces one year of supervised release. He is due in court for sentencing Oct. 28.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
