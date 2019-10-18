PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old Portland man pleaded guilty to fraud Friday after illegally accessing his former employer's computer network and data, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
In 2008, Kristopher Ives began working as a computer programmer for Gearbox Studios, a Portland-based digital marketing agency.
Ives eventually became Gearbox's lead programmer for server architecture and support, a position with access to the computer networks and data of both the company and the company’s clients, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
After being fired from his position, Ives illegally accessed Gearbox's computers between February and May 2015.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Ives "used this data to attack Gearbox’s servers and various websites belonging to Gearbox customers. Ives deleted nearly 20,000 products from customer websites and changed prices for various items."
The U.S. attorney's office said Ives also stole names and credit card numbers from these Gearbox customer websites and threatened to release the information unless Gearbox made payment to a bitcoin address.
Ives will be sentenced on Jan. 22, 2020. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised released.
The U.S. attorney's office said Ives has agreed to pay restitution to his victims as part of the plea agreement.
