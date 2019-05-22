PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man pleaded guilty Wednesday to producing child porn after sexually exploiting two kids on social media, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Juan Carlos Ramon, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of production of child pornography.
The attorney’s office says the minor victims were 6 and 8 years old.
Ramon began communicating with the kids in June 2017 using a social media app called musical.ly, which is now known at TikTok, according to court documents.
Ramon while on the app pretended to be a minor female and used the screen name “@lexithetiger”, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, Ramon encouraged the kids to play a “Simon Says”-type game, where he would send sexually explicit photos of a minor female and ask them to take and send him photos imitating the positions and acts depicted.
The kids agreed and sent Ramon a series of progressively more explicit self-produced images, the attorney’s office says.
A relative of the two victims later discovered the communications and reported it to law enforcement.
According to the attorney’s office, each count of child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum, a $250,000 fine, a $5,000 special assessment and a life term of supervised release with a five-year mandatory minimum.
Ramon is due back in court for sentencing Sept. 5.
As part of his plea agreement, he has agreed to pay restitution to his victims identified by the government prior to sentencing and as ordered by the court.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
