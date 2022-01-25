PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man pled guilty on Tuesday for stealing funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Benjamin Tifekchian, 47, successfully obtained more than $884,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funding after falsely claiming his company Bencho employed 78 people and had an average monthly payroll of $353,698.

Tifekchian also claimed Bencho had been operating for 20 years, employing 12 people. In reality, it was incorporated in May 2019 and solely owned and operated by Tifekchian.

The Attorney’s office said Tifekchian used the PPP loan to pay for gambling, vacations, and other personal expenses. The loans were only frozen once $68,000 had been spent.

A federal grandy jury in Portland returned a two-count indictment charging Tifekchian with bank fraud and wire fraud on July 13, 2021.

Tifekchian faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and five years’ supervised release.

As part of a plea deal, Tifekchian has agreed to pay $910,773.35 in restitution, including $26,527 to the Small Business Administration.

He’ll be sentenced on April 18 with the government’s recommendation he serves at least 21 months in prison.