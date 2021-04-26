PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Family members of 20-year-old Calvin Jerome Jackson III say the ambitious young man was just getting his life started when he was shot and killed in a shooting outside his family home last Monday night.
A photo of Jackson shows him smiling broadly after his graduation ceremony. He earned his high school diploma through a program at Portland Community College, according to his family.
Jackson’s older brother, Shalin Freeman, was 8-years-old when his little brother was born. The pair have been inseparable ever since.
“You got to bury a son, a little brother, it’s something you wouldn’t wish upon anybody,” Freeman said of the family’s sudden loss.
Freeman told FOX 12 that Jackson’s own 3-year-old son was on the porch during the shooting. Freeman said he was on the phone with his younger brother when the shots rang out.
“It's just amazing that someone can be so senseless and heartless to not care about the fact that his son is old enough to know what a gunshot is now,” Freeman said.
Jackson not only leaves behind two kids, but big dreams he wanted so badly to achieve.
“He was a natural-born leader,” Freeman said. “It was to the point where I’m the older brother and he was pulling me into real estate at 16-years-old.”
Freeman said his younger brother had his heart set on getting his real estate license: he wanted to buy and sell homes, fix them up and flip them -- his goal --to be his own boss and set his own hours.
Jackson’s mother was proud of her son and his ambitions, Freeman said.
“It was beyond the normal goals that’s expected of young black men, as far as being an athlete or a rapper,” Freeman said.
Described as driven, funny, and energetic, Freeman said his little brother was the glue in a family filled with love.
“His heart was big. It was beyond measure and he was well beyond his years. He was just smart, ambitious,” Freeman said.
Freeman also wants to express his gratitude to family, friends and community members that have shown his family support and love during the difficult time, including those who’ve donated to a GoFundMe account set up to help pay funeral expenses.
More information about how to donate can be found here.
Portland Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.