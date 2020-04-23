PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Now that health care providers who meet COVID-19 safety requirements can resume procedures starting May 1, people will be able to get help for medical problems not considered essential but are definitely needed and in some cases urgent.
Over the last month, local emergency rooms have sometimes been the last resort for people in serious pain who couldn't get an appointment with their doctor or dentist.
"I had a huge infection. My face got all swolled up. You can still see it," Jim Cooke told FOX 12.
Cooke says after two nights of not sleeping, the pain in his mouth this week was a ten.
More than a month ago, one of his back teeth started feeling sore. He waited to see his dentist, then Governor Kate Brown ordered to close down medical offices except for emergencies.
Cooke was treated with antibiotics.
His case was not considered urgent, even though he was in more and more pain.
"It keeps swelling more and more, even though I'm still on an antibiotic," Cooke said.
Tuesday morning, the pain became unbearable.
"I'll tell you I would have never though in a million years that a tooth could cause that much pain," said Cooke.
Cooke went to the ER with a dangerous infection.
"They took a CAT scan to make sure the infection wasn't in the bone," Cooke said. "I mean, it's gone up into my ear, my cheekbone."
Cooke will have to have a root canal, and even though he's had a tough time this last month, he thinks Gov. Brown was right to close down the medical offices.
"I'm sure I'm not the only one in this position. There's got to be people out there that had procedures scheduled or are in pain, discomfort, whatever it is," said Cooke.
Medical and dental offices, such as Gentle Dental in Beaverton, that have only been seeing patients in emergency situations for the last month are now looking forward to opening back up as soon as possible for all of their patients.
"I'm hoping we can open completely, but we'll see how it goes. It might be with some modification," said Bill Alti, DMD with Gentle Dental.
