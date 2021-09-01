PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for committing arson at the Multnomah County Justice Center during a protest in May 2020.

Edward Thomas Schinzing, 33, was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on May 29, 2020, Schinzing marched with a group of protesters to the Multnomah County Justice Center. When the group arrived, several people broke windows and entered the building.

Schinzing was among those who entered the building and spray-painted portions of the office; damaged computers and other office equipment, furniture, and interior windows; and started fires.

Schinzing also spread a fire that started near the front of the office by igniting papers and moving them into the drawer of another cubicle.

A few minutes later, the building’s sprinkler system activated, extinguished the fire, and officers secured the building.

As part of his plea agreement, Schinzing has agreed to pay restitution to Multnomah County as determined by the government.