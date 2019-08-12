PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to eight months in federal prison Monday for illegally manufacturing hash oil, which led to an explosion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Christopher James Hughes, 30, was also sentenced to three years of supervised released after pleading guilty in February to one count of endangering human life while illegally manufacturing a controlled substance.
Hughes in March 2016 was using compressed butane gas to extract hash oil from marijuana in a shed attached to a northeast Portland home, according to court documents.
During the process, someone in an adjacent room lit a cigarette lighter, igniting an explosion and creating a fireball that burned Hughes and the content and walls of the shed, the attorney’s office says.
At the time of the explosion, three kids were inside the home, including an infant under the age of 1, according to the attorney’s office. The kids were evacuated from the house and no one was hurt.
Law enforcement seized marijuana, a Pyrex dish containing THC, and dozens of cans of butane gas from the shed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.