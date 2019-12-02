PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man accused of threatening and harassing people over the phone, including moaning and breathing heavily, was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
Bob Ibenne Ugwa, 50, made thousands of anonymous calls from Oregon to seven people in Pennsylvania between 2011 and 2018, according to court documents. Ugwa threatened or harassed the victims by breathing heavily, moaning, and saying sexually explicit things, court documents state.
Ugwa called the victims at all hours of the day and night, using spoofing or voice-over-IP to conceal his identity and make it impossible to block his calls, the attorney’s office says.
The victims, who ranged in age from 19 to 62 years old, included a student, a teacher, “and mothers who feared for their children’s safety as well as their own,” according to the attorney’s office. Each victim tried multiple times to stop Ugwa from calling, citing substantial emotional distress, but were unsuccessful, the attorney’s office says.
The calls stopped briefly after Ugwa was arrested and detained in March 2018 for similar conduct, but resumed shortly thereafter, the attorney’s office says. Investigators later obtained phone records showing that Ugwa between 2016 and 2018 made nearly 5,000 calls to the victims, the attorney’s office says. These records were used to confirm Ugwa’s criminal conduct.
Ugwa previously pleaded guilty to one count of cyber stalking and six counts of anonymous telecommunications harassment. He was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Spitting image of Frankenstein!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.