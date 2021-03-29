PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced a Portland man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for enticing a boy to produce sexually explicit videos of himself and share them via Facebook Messenger.
Scott Andrew Lawrence, 57, was sentenced to a total of 17 years in federal prison and a life term of supervised release after pleading guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.
According to court documents, three months into his supervised release term, Lawrence began communicating via Facebook Messenger with a 16-year-old boy from South Dakota whose family Lawrence lived with previously.
FBI agents arrested Lawrence on October 24, 2019. He admitted to chatting with the boy while posing as a woman and asking him for sexually explicit images and videos. He also admitted sending an image of the boy to two other people.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at https://www.fbi.gov/tips.
(1) comment
Not a long enough sentence.
