PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon a Portland man is headed back to federal prison for new drug and firearm offenses committed while on post-prison supervision. Kelly David Ankeny, Sr., 61, was sentenced to 230 months in federal prison on Thursday.
According to court documents, on June 25, 2019, several U.S. Probation officers conducted a home visit to Ankeny’s Gresham, Oregon home. A safe in Ankeny’s room was found to contain more than four pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of heroin, and drug packaging material. During the search, Ankeny became enraged, hit a wall and yelled at the officers. Believing there was excessive danger in arresting Ankeny on the spot, the officers ordered Ankeny to report to the U.S. Probation office later that afternoon. Ankeny failed to appear and cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet.
U.S. Probation sought the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit who, over the next two months, attempted to locate and arrest Ankeny. On August 20, 2019, officers identified Ankeny driving a vehicle in east Multnomah County. They waited for Ankeny to enter a residence and developed a tactical plan to arrest him when he returned to this vehicle.
Later that day, Ankeny left the residence and got into his car. A deputy U.S. Marshal used his vehicle to block Ankeny’s car and Ankeny was ordered out at gunpoint. After he failed to comply with the orders, officers broke Ankeny’s driver side window, cut his seat belt, and removed him from the vehicle. A loaded 9mm firearm was found in a backpack, which was on Ankeny’s front passenger seat. Two additional handguns, ammunition, $16,000 in cash, and quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine were located elsewhere in the vehicle.
On September 26, 2019, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an eight-count indictment charging Ankeny with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
On December 17, 2020, Ankeny pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
