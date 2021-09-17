Portland man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – On Wednesday a Portland judge sentenced 58-year-old, Matthew Campbell to 20 years in prison as a result of his guilty and no contest pleas regarding child sex abuse.
In March 2019, the victim’s mother reported the abuse to the Portland Police Bureau. The victim, 13, had disclosed the abuse two days prior.
The abuse occurred when the victim was between the ages of 6 and 7 years old, occurring one to two times per week. Campbell is the victim’s father.
The abuse took place in the family’s home. The victim’s older sister also disclosed sexual abuse by her father during subsequent interviews with investigators.
“I have nightmares where I don’t have a voice. I try to scream and nothing comes out,” described one of the victims.
At age 13, she decided to report the abuse after watching YouTube videos of other survivors sharing their stories of childhood sexual abuse.
“I found strength listening to survivors talk about their experiences and hearing how things got better for them after they spoke out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.