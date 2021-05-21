Portland man sentenced to federal prison for illegal firearm possession

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced a Portland man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday after being convicted in October 2020 for illegally possessing a stolen firearm as a convicted felon.
Desmond Boris Washington, 35, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release.
According to court documents, on October 10, 2018, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents and Portland police executed four search warrants in the Portland area as part of a federal investigation into the armed robbery of two marijuana dealers. Washington, while not a target of the investigation, resided at one of the apartments searched. During the search, a Portland police officer observed a silver and black Taurus handgun in an open dresser drawer.
As the investigation continued, agents found additional evidence linking Washington to the handgun. A DNA test found DNA profiles from four different individuals, including Washington, on the gun. Washington’s public Facebook profile photo showed him holding what appeared to be the same gun. Washington also posted a series of music videos to YouTube showing him and several other convicted felons with the gun.
On November 6, 2018, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a single-count indictment charging Washington with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was convicted on the charge in a jury trial on October 30, 2020.
On December 4, 2019, two other Portland residents, Christopher Eugene Miller, 30, and Kebrin Larry Jones, 28, were indicted for illegally possessing the same stolen gun. Jones later pleaded guilty to the charge and, on September 1, 2020, was sentenced to 17 months in federal prison and three years supervised release. Miller is in pre-trial custody pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on June 28, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.