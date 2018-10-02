PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man who broke into a Portland home and attempted to rape a woman was sentenced to five years in prison.
Police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Johnson in Sept. 2017 after a woman, who was 18 at the time, said she woke up to find Johnson on top of her with his hands around her throat, threatening to kill her.
The victim told police the stranger, later identified as Johnson, threatened her, saying “stop yelling, you have to do what I say if you want to live through this.”
According to court documents, the victim also said the intruder spit on her face several times and held her mouth open with his fingers.
The victim said her boyfriend walked in on the attack, punched Johnson in the head and dragged him across a desk before the intruder ran out the door.
Johnson originally pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted rape, sex abuse, burglary and strangulation.
In court on Tuesday, Johnson changed his plea to three years in prison on the lesser charges of burglary and attempted sex abuse. He also pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to the charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
In a rare move, the judge in the case did not fully accept the plea deal. The judge said he would not let Johnson have any time off for good behavior, and that just three years served did not correspond to the seriousness to the crime and the effect it had on the victims.
The victim's boyfriend was in court during the sentencing and said his girlfriend is still traumatized by what happened.
"She feared for her life, and she still fears for her life. And she can't live a normal life anymore, and neither can I," Forrest Belknap said. "And it's really, really a hard to think about the future when you have something that's just holding you back."
Belknap told FOX 12 he was pleased that the judge gave Johnson more time.
In court, Johnson said he was sorry and that he was high on meth at the time of the incident and thought he had been invited into the Belknap's home.
