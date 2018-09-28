PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to more than two years in prison on a firearm charge.
Demarco "Buddy" Streeter was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Streeter was arrested at a Vancouver home in Feb. 2017 in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Nov. 2016. Police said evidence was located in the home connected to the shooting death of 29-year-old Harry Deonte Brogdon Jr., of Portland.
Brogdon was found shot to death in the 18000 block of Southeast Stephens Circle in Gresham.
Streeter was facing charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the crime.
On Sept. 14, a jury found Streeter not guilty on the murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges. He was found guilty on the felon in possession of a firearm charge.
Streeter will also serve two years post-prison supervision.
