PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A 32-year-old Portland man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for drug trafficking in Oregon and Washington, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Oregon.
Christian Zepeda-Quezada, also known as Miguel Agredano, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison and five years parole for his role in a drug trafficking ring. According to court documents, he was a heroin dispatcher who used several drug dealers to distribute large quantities of heroin in Portland and Vancouver.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Clark Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force (CVRDTF) made several purchases from Zepeda-Quezada's network between Jan. and Aug. 2019 before obtaining warrants to search his home and other locations, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
On Aug. 7, 2019, agents seized heroin and cocaine from Zepeda-Quezada's home. He was arrested and detained pending trial.
On Aug. 6, 2019, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a five-count indictment charging him along with two co-conspirators, Javier Perez-Alejandre, 22, of California and Angel Umanzor-Ardon, 21, of Portland, with conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin.
Zepeda-Quezada pleaded guilty on June 2 to conspiracy to distribute heroin.