PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man who exploited children online and pleaded guilty to production of child pornography has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Juan Carlos Ramon, 33, was arrested in November 2017. He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced Wednesday.
Investigators said Ramon pretended to be a girl on the social media app musical.ly, now known as TikTok. Ramon encouraged his victims to play a “Simon Says” type of game where he would send sexually explicit photos of a girl and ask the girls he was communicating with to send back similar images of themselves.
The girls in this case agreed and sent Ramon “a series of progressively more explicit self-produced images,” according to the Department of Justice. The girls were 6 and 8 years old at the time.
A relative of the two victims discovered the communications and contacted law enforcement.
Ramon later admitted that he had been requesting pornographic images from girls between the ages of 10-13 for several years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Investigators said Ramon spent much of his career working in education, nonprofit programming and family services.
Along with 15 years in prison, Ramon was sentenced to a life term of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.