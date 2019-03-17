Portland man volunteers with Winterhawks and in disaster relief efforts around the world

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Professional or amateur, watching sports is escapism for many – a safe zone to let loose and enjoy the talents on the courts, the fields and the ice below.
After aiding those in need in the wake of hurricanes, typhoons, earthquakes and floods, a longtime Portland Winterhawks off-ice official is grateful for all of the opportunities he has in and out of the game.
Jan Acebo volunteers to be in the penalty box.
“Everybody thinks I have the best seat in the house, but I don’t,” he said. “I can’t see anything. I can’t see the ice.”
The Southern California-raised dad has adopted an off-ice official gig with the Winterhawks.
“I married into a hockey family,” Acebo said.
Acebo’s job on game night is often penalty time keep and game clock operator.
“I agreed to do one season and that one season turned to two seasons, to four seasons and here we are now 13, 14 seasons into it,” he said.
While his Winterhawks work is for fun, Acebo’s full-time gig on the go has taken him all around the globe.
“I have to be honest with you, Nick. That profession has taken me a lot of places and it has been very, very good to me,” Acebo said.
The Multnomah County EMS coordinator is helping humans in a dire time of need and teaching those medical skills in third-world countries.
“I have been accused of being crazy for doing what I do and I suppose there is probably some truth to that,” said Acebo. “I do it because there is just a fundamental need to want to help other people.”
In the game of humanitarian relief for 20 years, Acebo’s tasks with Medical Teams International and now with the Federal Disaster Assistance Team has taken him away from home to assist in disaster relief efforts in places like Haiti, Honduras, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Saipan and Florida.
“Each place, I think I get much more out of it than what I give to them,” Acebo said.
But even his loving family isn't totally in the loop for all of the federal missions.
“I can’t even notify them and where I am until I get home and start telling the stories,” he said.
Happy wife, happy life – that goes for husbands too.
“I came back from a deployment and I thanked her for letting me go and she looked me in the eye and says, ‘It’s good for your soul’. I think she gets it. I think she understands why I go. It’s good for me internally and it’s what I have to do to help other people,” Acebo said.
His most recent deployment was to Washington D.C. The federal government did some pre-active planning in the event something bad was to happen around the Bush funeral. Acebo says it was an honor to be on that detail.
Now, he’s gearing up for the Winterhawks WHL playoff run.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
