BORING, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for a Portland man after they say he drove his van into the Clackamas River with his wife inside as a passenger Thursday evening.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wayne Findley, 51, drove into the river at Barton Park in Boring.
Findley for unknown reasons drove toward a boat ramp, accelerating 35 to 40 miles-per-hour, the sheriff’s office says.
Findley’s wife, who hurt her knee, escaped the van and made it to shore, where bystanders helped pull her from the water, according to deputies.
Findley after escaping the van made his way to the middle of the river and began to float downstream, the sheriff’s office says.
Findley has not been located and is wanted on charges of assault in the fourth degree, reckless endangering, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Anyone who sees Findley or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 19-018527.
