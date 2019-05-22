GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man arrested for impersonating a police officer last year and picking up two women after their car broke down in Gresham has been sentenced to a month in jail.
Relu Oltean Wednesday morning pleaded guilty to impersonating a peace officer and was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He was facing kidnapping and coercion charges, but those were dismissed.
Investigators say Oltean when he picked up the two women in September 2018 was wearing a ballistic vest with the words “SWAT Team” on it. They say he was also driving a silver Mercedes sedan with police lights in the grill.
According to police, Oltean gave the women a ride to their hotel and confronted one of them at their job in Happy Valley the next day. Detectives said Oltean, still claiming to be a police officer, told the woman she needed to come with him. The woman told investigators she didn’t think she had a choice, so she got into Oltean’s car and, after driving around, eventually convinced him to take her to her hotel room. She went inside, locked the door and later called police.
In court Wednesday, Oltean was ordered to forfeit any interest in firearms and undergo any recommended mental health evaluations and treatments.
