PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a stranger and sexually assaulting her at his place of business, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Alexander Anderson, 38, pleaded guilty last month to one count of kidnapping in the first degree and one count of sodomy in the first degree. As part of his sentencing, he will have to register as a sex offender, the attorney’s office says.
The victim told law enforcement she met Anderson for the first time March 26, 2017 at a laundromat near North Vancouver and North Lombard Street. Investigators said Anderson offered the woman a cleaning job at his nearby business, and once he brought her to his building, he refused to let her leave.
Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit identified Anderson as the suspect in the case based on information including the victim’s description of where she was held captive and Anderson’s vehicle and business information.
The woman after reporting the incident was examined at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Forensic testing later confirmed Anderson’s DNA on the victim’s body.
