MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 43-year old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday after he was convicted of numerous sex crimes against a child, including rape, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Demarcus R. James took advantage of a 12-year-old girl “in the most egregious of ways–by sexually assaulting her,” Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Amity Girt said.
According to Grit, the incident occurred the night of Aug. 8, 2017.
The attorney’s office says the girl at the time of the incident lived at the same apartment complex as James.
During trial, the state presented DNA evidence and other evidence of physical trauma to show there was definitive proof that the child was raped and sexually assaulted. The state also presented evidence that the child returned home crying and disclosed the assault to her mother immediately.
The attorney’s office says that as the girl was reporting the incident, a third party known to James called emergency dispatchers and reported a burglary at the apartment complex. Officers responded and spoke with James, who said he was assaulted by two unknown males upon returning to his residence.
Facts presented at trial showed after assaulting the victim, James initiated a false police report and lied about his home being burglarized, the attorney’s office says.
James in December last year was convicted on charges including sex abuse, sodomy, rape and initiating a false police report; shortly after the verdict was read, the attorney’s office says James threw a cup of water at a district attorney, and was later charged with one count of harassment.
In court Thursday, James also pleaded guilty to that offense.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
