PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man who threatened to kill two Department of Human Services caseworkers has been sentenced to five years in prison.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Freddy Velasquez-Soto was sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty in December of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and obstructing governmental administration.
"Freddy Velasquez-Soto has an extensive criminal history of committing violent crimes, which stretches back more than three decades," said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Chuck Mickley who prosecuted this case. "This is an appropriate sentence given the defendant's violent record. He has multiple prior convictions for both threatening and assaulting people with knives, which demonstrates he is capable and willing to carry out those threats."
On Aug. 14, 2017, Velasquez-Soto met with the caseworkers for a pre-arranged home visit to discuss safety planning for his child, according to the attorney's office.
During the meeting, the attorney’s office reports Velasquez-Soto became aggressive and threatened to kill the DHS workers and anyone who attempted to interfere with his child.
The caseworkers in court testified that as they were leaving the house on Southeast Morrison Street, Velasquez-Soto confronted one of them “chest to chest” and threatened to cut the victim’s face and made statements to kill him. During that moment, one of the DHS workers said they saw Velasquez-Soto reach into his pocket and pull out what appeared to be a knife.
The DHS workers fled the home through a second-story window, called 911 and hid from Velasquez-Soto until police arrived, according to testimony presented at trial.
The attorney's office said a detective on the case obtained surveillance video which caught some of the events described by the DHS workers.
