PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man won $200,000 after buying an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it from a grocery store in Milwaukie.
The Oregon Lottery said Peter Malone bought the $20 Triple Golden Cherries Scratch-it at the Milwaukie Safeway while getting groceries.
Malone and his wife were watching a show on Netflix when they played the ticket and realized they had won $200,000.
“I buy the tickets and then she plays them,” Malone said. “We were watching this show and she plays it and said she thought she won $200. She didn’t have her glasses on, then she thought we won $2,000. When I looked at it, I was pretty sure we’d won $200,000!”
Malone checked the ticket by using the Oregon Lottery mobile app to make sure they had won.
“It started flashing lights and said we were winners!” he said. “That’s when we realized it was real.”
The Oregon Lottery said Malone and his wife are looking for their first house. With the prize money, the couple has enough for a down payment without having to pay mortgage insurance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
