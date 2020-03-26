Portland manufacturer pivots to produce face shields

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The war on COVID-19 has a new ally in Portland: a manufacturing company is now making personal protective gear to help health care workers on the front lines of the fight to slow the spread of the virus.
Infinity Images was able to churn out a prototype for a plastic face shield in mere hours, after seeking guidance from medical professionals.
The company, located in northeast Portland, normally specializes in graphics and 3D printing displays for retailers.
Their first batch of face shields were donated to Providence Health Thursday afternoon.
A new story of hope in Portland’s fight to protect those who protect us all: Infinity Images is now mass-producing medical face shields. They donated the first thousand shields to Providence Health. The 3D graphics & printing company churned out a prototype in hours pic.twitter.com/Epw1uEp9xa— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 27, 2020
Derek Inkens, Infinity Image’s director of accounts, dropped off 1,000 face shields to be distributed to health care workers during this unprecedented time of dwindling personal protective equipment.
“The community has the need for the gear, and we have the equipment, the time and the personnel to create this product,” Inkens said.
Inkens told FOX 12 the manufacturing business employs 70 workers who are now split among several shifts to comply with social distancing rules. They have plans to produce the shields 18 hours a day.
“We’ve got another thousand in the works and we have more material that’s going to arrive on Monday, so we are actually actively selling these,” Inkens said.
It’s a win-win for the business because by working to keep health professionals safe, it will allow the company to keep their doors open doing “essential work” instead of laying off employees.
It’s the spirit of coming together to fill a need during the toughest of times – Portland’s fight to protect those who protect us.
“Without the doctors, without the nurses, who’s going to take care of us?” Inkens asked. “So we got to take care of them.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.