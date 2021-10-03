PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After a two-year hiatus, thousands of runners took to the streets for the 49th annual Portland Marathon and half marathon.

Runners started in downtown at the waterfront and snaked their way through the city. First heading south to the Sellwood Bridge, then north through east Portland, then crossing the Burnside Bridge back into downtown. Those running the full marathon also went through the Northwest District.

“It was a beautiful run, great views, lots of supporters," runner Emily Catz said. "It was really fun.”

Several COVID-19 precautions were put in place to keep participants and supporters safe. People wore masks and runners had to show proof of vaccination. Bay Area resident Sam Parker signed up to run the half marathon and was happy he could finally race after two years of forced cancelations because of the pandemic.

“It was my first race in a while," Parker said. "I’m glad to be back."

Even with the precautions, traditional sponsor, OHSU announced in September they would be pulling out of the marathon. They made this decision citing health concerns.

OHSU released this statement: