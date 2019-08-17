PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw discussed Saturday’s demonstrations, with the mayor having strong words for one of the right-wing rally organizers.
Police said at least 13 people were arrested during Saturday’s demonstrations, however city leaders said it was “largely a peaceful event.”
Wheeler said law enforcement kept “the extremists on both sides separated, for the most part” and “prevented people who wanted to engage in acts of violence from confronting each other.”
Outlaw said the Portland Police Bureau used every available officer, as well as assistance from numerous other agencies, including law enforcement in Oregon and the FBI.
Demonstrators began gathering downtown at 8:30 a.m. Officers throughout the day confiscated weapons, including chemical spray, metal and wooden poles, knives, shields and a stun gun.
Demonstrators marched through the city for hours, including across bridges to the east side of Portland and back.
Outlaw said in one instance, there were questions about favoritism being shown to one group that was allowed to cross the Hawthorne Bridge. Outlaw said in that case, organizers reached out to police liaisons in the protest zone and expressed a desire to leave the downtown area. Police assisted them in doing so.
“At that point we determined it would be in the interests of everyone’s safety to allow them to remove themselves from the area. We allowed them to cross the Hawthorne Bridge at that time. We did not show preferential treatment, but rather facilitated a de-escalation of potential conflict,” Outlaw said.
Rally organizer Joe Biggs of Florida told FOX 12 it was his group that marched across the bridge, at which point he said his group went home. That was around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Other demonstrators continued marching in the streets of downtown for hours, leading police to declare the situation a “civil disturbance” by around 4:15 p.m.
Biggs said he considered the demonstrations involving his group of be peaceful and successful. However, Wheeler took exception to comments he said Biggs had made about returning to Portland.
“When we have people like Joe Biggs, from out of state, say that they’re going to come here every single month until we do whatever it is they think we should be doing, I want to give this some context. These types of demonstrations and the kind of response we had to put in place today cost millions of dollars. And if we’re spending money here today doing this, those are resources that could go to other top priorities in this community,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler continued that there is an environment of fear throughout the U.S. right now, with intolerance and rhetoric aimed specifically at “women, people of color and immigrants.”
“Mr. Biggs and others saying they are going to come here, that feeds into that sense of fear. So I want to be very clear, we do not want him here in my city. Period,” Wheeler said.
