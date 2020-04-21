Portland mayor announces more economic relief for Portlanders

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, joined by more than a dozen other leaders from across the state in an online press conference on Tuesday, shared the latest emergency actions being taken against COVID-19. He also announced more economic relief is heading for Portlanders.
Beginning next week, he says the Portland Housing Bureau will be taking applications from families who are struggling due to the health crisis and have urgent needs like groceries, utilities, or medical expenses. Wheeler says $200,000 will be distributed. Another $800,000 will be distributed through service agencies and homeless service providers, Wheeler says.
From the federal government, he announced Portland received more than $114 million, but he’s still awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how the money can be used specifically. He says he’d like to see it allocated for households, including rent support and small business operations.
Meanwhile, regional partners expressed their appreciation for the city of Portland’s focus on equitable relief so far, saying it needs to continue into the state’s recovery phase.
“Without these interventions, we stand to lose not only restaurants, but the very fabric of culture discovered through culinary arts and other service-oriented businesses,” Jan Mason, the president of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon, said.
The Technology Association of Oregon, Travel Portland, and a number of business agencies all shared steps they’ve taken to support the community, and work which still needs to be done as Oregon navigates out of this health crisis.
The president of Metro, Lynn Peterson, says while it’s too early to launch into the full recovery phase, they will work with the region’s mayors and community leaders to develop a regional economic recovery plan.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
At the expense of the taxpayers.
