PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – You can’t drive through Portland on I-5 or I-405 without spotting a homeless camp. On Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said that’s changing.

“Our most vulnerable Portlanders are disproportionately affected by traffic-related injuries and deaths,” Wheeler said in a news conference Friday. “We can no longer justify allowing our most vulnerable community members to be exposed to the dangers of camping in freeway and high-crash corridors.”

Wheeler made the announcement, citing an emergency order, and swiftly banned camping along freeways, highways and what he calls “high-crash” corridors and intersections within the city.

It comes on the heels of a recent city transportation report that revealed most pedestrian-related deaths involve people experiencing homelessness. Last year, people experiencing homelessness accounted for about 70% of the death, according to the report.

“These are devastating losses of life,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he’s ordered the Homeless and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program to prioritize sweeping camps in specific, high-crash areas of the city. He said that the camping bans only affect about 8% of the city.

A Portland Bureau of Transportation map shows that the camping will be banned along major arteries like Marine Drive, Division Street, Powell Boulevard and Foster Road.

Camping won’t be allowed on the edge of freeways or highways either. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it is on board.

“(Campers are) putting themselves in really mortal danger along the roads here,” ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said. “We’re going to be looking at what the mayor proposes here, but whatever the mayor has in mind, we’re going to be working with the city more and more to try and aggressively attack this problem.”

Wheeler also answered the question of where the campers will go.

“The answer I have is somewhere safer,” Wheeler said. “We know people are dying in these areas in disproportional rates.”

Wheeler said he’s working with Multnomah County to reserve 100 shelter beds for campers who will be impacted by the order.

The mayor said he spoke with Gov. Kate Brown Friday morning, asking for state funds to open more shelters and low-income housing in Multnomah County.