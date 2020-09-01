PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke out on Tuesday regarding Monday night’s riot in the Pearl District.
In a length statement on his Facebook page, the mayor once again called for the nightly violence to stop.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community,” Wheeler wrote, in part. “This is what we’re all supposed to be fighting for. But last night saw more senseless violence in Portland … These acts range from stupid, to dangerous, to criminal. The violence must stop. None of this should sit well with any thinking Portlander. Arson and terrorizing families with children does nothing except steal, and distract from, the important message of the racial justice movement.”
Later in the letter, Wheeler called for others in Portland to join him in denouncing the violence.
"I call on my colleagues and all Portlanders to join me in denouncing violence and to actively oppose it by finding positive ways to let your voices be heard and to bring about the changes you want to see,” Wheeler said.
Tuesday night’s letter comes as it seems tensions are escalating even more between protesters and police. Video captures by FOX 12 cameras and others on social media shows police officers punching people during Monday night’s riot.
The night ended in 19 arrests, according to police, with all 199 people from around the Portland area. Many of those people face charges of riot and interfering with a police officer. On Sunday night, 29 people were arrested.
Read Wheeler’s full statement on his Facebook page here.
(4) comments
I'm sure the Mayor knows, while rioting is going on, insurance companies do not pay for the damages inflicted by the rioters and looters. Time for the rioters to pay for the damage they have done or maybe he Mayor, city council and the democrat supporters.
Clueless Cowardly Ted once again not only misses the mark, but also showcases for everyone that he lacks the fortitude to actually handle the situation. "Do Nothing" Wheeler has sat back and been all talk, and as a result Portland is in shambles.
Poor mayor/police commissar pookie. His children have turned on him. Maybe he should be asking for Trump's help now...
Remember all that talk about things starting to calm down before Trump got involved?
