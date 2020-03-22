PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he is ready to act on a stay-at-home order for the city on Monday if Oregon Gov. Brown doesn’t take action.
In a tweet on Sunday, Wheeler called on Gov. Brown to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We remain hopeful you will act. But if not, I’m ready to act for Portland tomorrow,” he tweeted.
FOX 12 reached out to the mayor’s office and received the following statement in response:
“This pandemic is deadly and it continues to spread. It’s critical that everyone practices proper social distancing guidelines. I applaud the elected leaders who are taking the difficult but necessary measures to further social distancing guidelines in their communities.
The public health, safety and well-being of our community is my top priority.
We can't wait another day.
The chorus of Mayors, hospitals, businesses, joining me in pushing for a statewide Stay at Home order continues to grow.
I am ready to act citywide if this does not happen state-wide tomorrow.”
Brown, Wheeler and other officials addressed Oregonians on Friday about COVID-19 and social distancing, “urging people to stay home and stay healthy.”
“Here in Oregon we all see that a storm is coming, but we still have time to change course,” Brown said Friday. “Social distancing done well and done early saves lives. We have agreed on a plan called ‘stay home, stay healthy.’ It’s both an order, and a public safety campaign.”
Twenty-five Portland metro area mayors collectively called for a statewide stay-at-home order in a letter published Saturday.
But despite calls to stay home, people packed the beaches and the Columbia River Gorge this weekend.
On Saturday, the mayor of Warrenton declared a state of emergency, telling all tourists to leave. He says short-term lodgers and Airbnb customers can spread the virus to locals, and they have 24 hours to get out. The Seaside City Council has also declared a state of emergency.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.