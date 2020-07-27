Racial Injustice Portland Both Sides of Fence

Federal officers move toward demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse early Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. On the streets of Portland, a strange armed conflict unfolds night after night. It is raw, frightening and painful on both sides of an iron fence separating the protesters on the outside and federal agents guarding a courthouse inside. This weekend, journalists for The Associated Press spent the weekend both outside, with the protesters, and inside the courthouse, with the federal agents, documenting the fight that has become an unlikely centerpiece of the protest movement gripping America. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty are calling for an “immediate meeting” with Department of Homeland Security leadership, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

Wheeler and Hardesty issued a statement Monday evening saying they are seeking to end the “federal occupation” of Portland.

“Today, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty are calling for an immediate meeting with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and removal of heightened federal forces from Portland,” according to the joint statement.

FOX 12 has reached out to DHS for a response.

Wheeler has sparred with Wolf in the media in recent weeks, after federal officers arrived in Portland amid ongoing protests and riots.

The situation in Portland has surpassed 60 days and drawn national attention, with a hashtag #PortlandKidnappings trending on Twitter after federal agents were accused of using unmarked vehicles to take people into custody without cause.

Wolf stated federal officers are in Portland to protect federal buildings and stop criminal activity. Wolf tweeted Monday that there were 20 injuries to federal officers in Portland over the weekend.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced that 22 people had been arrested on federal charges in connection with the weekend protests in Portland.

“Protests in downtown Portland have been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism. The Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a nightly target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

(3) comments

PDX2MtHood
PDX2MtHood

2 months of rioting but it's the federal governments fault! Portland leaders are sick in the head!

Report Add Reply
john72ss
john72ss

what portlands mayor does not understand (democrat) ..... is that antifa needs to go away! not law enforcement!

Report Add Reply
mairez
mairez

How about removing Mayor Wheeler and Commissioner Hardesty?????

Report Add Reply

