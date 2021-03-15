Portland mayor, community leaders respond to weekend vandalism and violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Over the weekend businesses and other buildings were damaged again in Portland. Both Friday night and Saturday night a group of people smashed windows in the Pearl District and at the federal courthouse downtown.
Monday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and several community leaders spoke to the press about the actions taken to quell further violence.
“The community is sick and tired of people engaging in acts of criminal destruction and violence,” Wheeler said.
On Friday night, a group met in the Pearl District and took to the streets. Portland Police say after that group began breaking windows and taking part in other criminal activity officers moved in and kettled the group. Portland Police say 13 people were arrested.
“We decided at that point in time not to wait until there was more widespread destruction and to take the appropriate action,” Portland Police Bureau Deputy Chief Chris Davis said. “I want to be clear that this was not a protest this was a group of people that have come to believe that they are entitled to damage other people’s property, threaten community members and assault our police officers.”
It has been months since Portland Police have used the kettling tactic. In the past Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has raised questions about the tactic. He questioned if it is legal and has the tactic been thoughtfully planned out by the department.
Wheeler says for last Friday nights gathering there was planning on part of Portland Police and it was used legally.
“In the case of Friday night I think it was used appropriately as a law enforcement tactic,” Wheeler said. “I want to be clear, I don’t direct it. That is a decision that is made by the incident commander and if it is made by the incident commander it is my expectation as the police commissioner and the mayor that it will be done so legally.”
The city maintains Friday night’s events in the Pearl District were not a protest but a criminal activity.
“It was peacefully used to stop the criminal conduct and it also prevented further criminal conduct that evening and that was done without the wide use of teargas or impact munitions,” Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor said.
As for the business owners in the Pearl District, they say they’ve had enough of the continued violence. They do fear however about speaking out. Several business owners say they have spoken out against the groups in the past and have been targeted because of it.
Also Monday several community leaders said the actions of violence in the Pearl and downtown have nothing to do with the recent social justice movements.
“All the violence, the gun play, the anarchist behavior and lawlessness in our streets is disturbing everyone’s peace,” Former State Senator Abel Gordly said.
“We won’t be able to address the issues impacting black lives if we don’t stand together peacefully. I urge us to turn a new chapter together, one of dialogue and building common ground and one not based fear and intimidation,” Former Portland Trail Blazer Terry Porter said.
The ACLU says kettling should not be legal. The organization accuses the Portland Police of violating protesters’ first amendment rights and are trying to intimidate them. The ACLU is asking the U.S. Attorney General to investigate.
