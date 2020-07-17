PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With clashes between protesters and police in downtown Portland now regularly involving federal officers, Mayor Ted Wheeler is demanding those officers go home, and sharply criticizing President Donald Trump for sending them.
Wheeler on Friday went as far as to call the actions of federal officers "an attack on our democracy."
Video posted on Twitter recently shows unidentified officers in camouflage uniforms leading a man to an unmarked car and taking him away.
The video shows the latest in a series of controversial encounters between protesters and federal officers.
"We're at a critical moment in the city of Portland," said Wheeler. "The videos, the pictures, the experiences we're all witnessing here in Portland should be shocking to all Americans."
On the steps of the federal courthouse, the Portland Interfaith Clergy Resistance, along with members of Don’t Shoot PDX, also denounced the deployment of federal officers by the president.
Meanwhile, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who visited Portland Thursday, defended the federal government's involvement.
"We're going to do our job. We're going to do it professionally. But we're not going to have these violent anarchists who show up about the same time every night for a series of hours, having that federal destruction to property," said Wolf in an interview on FOX News.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell also addressed the federal police presence, saying the bureau maintains an open line of communication with federal agents, but doesn't have any authority over them.
"We do communicate with federal officers for the purposes of situational awareness and deconfliction. We're operating in a very close proximity to one another, sometimes within the area of a city block, so it's important for us to know if they're going to take some kind of action. It's important for them to know if we're going to take some kind of action, so we do have a line of communication but we do not control their actions, they don't control ours," said Lovell.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Marshals Service, seeking to block the agencies from dispersing, arresting, or using physical force against journalist and legal observers.
