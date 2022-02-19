PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – An emergency declaration was extended for another two weeks Friday, with mayor Ted Wheeler's office hoping to reduce the number of houseless people hit and killed on Portland roads.

Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Harney Street is one campsite the city of Portland has identified. It is one of dozens across the city.

Sarah Ahlvers owns Cookie McCakeface in Cartlandia right across the street and said she's seen campers there.

"Some of the side streets like Harney and Luther, that area a little bit,” she said. “Not so much 82nd (Avenue) itself. The side streets for sure."

It's one Portland's Impact Reduction Program has cleaned, in an effort to get campers off dangerous roads. Last week, IPR received more than 1,000 reports of new campsites. They said they've removed 17 and cleaned nine.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation's Vision Zero report said 70% of pedestrian deaths last year were those experiencing homelessness. This declaration bans camping on high-crash corridors that have been outlined by PBOT.

"I mean there shouldn't be pedestrian deaths anyway, but that many are homeless is really concerning,” Ahlvers said. “It makes me worry that the problem is maybe more prevalent than I thought where they are in the street."

Mayor Wheeler's office declared an emergency Feb. 4, and extended it until March 4, prohibiting camping along high-crash corridors, which includes streets like Southeast 82nd Avenue.

The declaration said the city has partnered with the Joint Office of Homeless Services to offer 100 beds per day, as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. IRP is required to give at least 72 hours’ notice and they educate campers about other shelters, so they can move away from these dangerous intersections.

Ahlvers said she understands there's a safety issue, but isn't sure moving people is the best solution.

"I know it's dangerous for them to be out in the streets,” she said. “It's dangerous for other pedestrians and drivers when they're in the streets. It would be nice if there was a resource to maintain their campsites and keep them out of the way. I don't know if moving them is necessarily a solution because where are they going to go?"

This also comes after Wheeler's aide, Sam Adams, proposed massive 1,000-person shelters, staffed by the Oregon National Guard.

A spokesperson from the mayor's office said while he supports Commissioner Dan Ryan's Safe Rest Villages, he doesn't think it's enough. However, he said he also understands running a 1,000-person shelter would be difficult to manage safely and humanely.

The statement sent to FOX 12 reads in part: