PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a community conversation on the city’s homeless crisis and address new worries over COVID-19’s impact on the vulnerable population on Saturday.
Wheeler has been hosting several of these community conversations over the past month where he's joined by neighbors, service providers, advocates and those who've lived on the streets.
But as they brainstorm ways to alleviate the housing crisis, there are mounting fears COVID-19 could have a devastating impact on the homeless.
"People in the population tend to be already sicker, and higher risk to both being exposed to COVID-19, as well as having serious symptoms from COVID-19," Wheeler said.
The mayor says there will be specific strategies announced in the coming days over how the city would handle a virus outbreak among the homeless.
