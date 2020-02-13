Portland Mayor hosts community discussions on homelessness

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thursday night, Mayor Ted Wheeler and other community leaders spoke to hundreds of people in Northeast Portland about homelessness. They shared some of the city’s efforts and listened to feedback from Portlanders.
The Mayor talked about everything, from preventing homelessness, getting people into shelters, transitioning into housing, and things like addiction services, mental health services, and job services.
Wheeler said last year in Multnomah County, 37,000 people received that kind of help.
“We believe we have the partners, we have the solutions, we know that we’re investing our dollars in a very cost effective way, but we also know that we have more to do. We know we’re not scaling at the right level, we know we need to work with our federal partners and our state partners much more closely, and I see my job as mayor as facilitating those conversations and helping to build those partnerships,” Wheeler said.
The community meetings are two-fold.
First, city leaders, service providers and non-profits share what’s already being done. Second, it's a chance for community members to discuss and offer feedback, especially as officials consider future plans and budgeting decisions.
“One of the questions was, do you know anybody who’s homeless or is close to being homeless," Louise Tippens, who attended the meeting, said. "It was interesting how many people said yes, I do know somebody who’s homeless or somebody who’s right on the edge, and that is terrifying, so I think that we have to, as a city, step up and provide housing so more and more people don’t fall into homelessness."
There will be two more meetings like this, as follows:
- North Portland
- Tuesday, Mar. 3, 6:30pm – 8:30pm
- University of Portland Bauccio Commons
- 5000 N. Willamette Blvd., Portland, Oregon 97203
- Southwest Portland
- Saturday, Mar. 7, 9:00am – 12:00pm
- Multnomah Arts Center Gymnasium
- 7688 SW Capitol Hwy., Portland, OR 97219
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.