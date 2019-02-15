Portland mayor, police association respond to release of protest text messages

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau say they have opened an investigation into texts between a lieutenant and at the leader of Patriot Prayer, a group known to protest in Portland.
The texts are between Portland Police Lt. Jeff Niiya and Joey Gibson.
Friday, many people reacted to the texts, with some calling on the mayor and others to step down. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said they were not happy with what they’d seen.
“I think what the texts show is just how comfortable Portland Police are with white supremacists compared to other protesters,” Hardesty said.
Wheeler views the messages as concerning, telling FOX 12 he wants the city and activists to have a professional relationship, but he believes the texts between the two go too far.
“For me this about trust in our police and for a long time people in our community have feared that the police have a bias one way or another,” Wheeler said.
Gibson, however, sees it differently. He told FOX 12 he is not embarrassed or concerned about the texts, because he thinks it is good that leaders from activist groups and police have strong communication with each other.
The Portland Police Commanding Officers Association came to the defense of Niiya on Friday saying they are disappointed in the comments by Wheeler and Hardesty and their perceived rush to judgement.
In a statement, they said the comments only enflame and prejudice any investigation and its outcome. Lt. Craig Morgan, the head of the association, says Niiya was just doing his job.
“It should not be taking anybody by surprise that he was working on building a relationship, building rapport, gathering intelligence from somebody that was frequently downtown protesting. That is exactly within his job description and he did nothing to violate policy and nothing according to the orders he’d been given,” Morgan said.
While the investigation is underway, Niiya has been told to have no further conversations with any event organizers. Niiya will also no longer participate in Rapid Response Team-related activities until the completion of an investigation.
The Portland Police Bureau says they plan to have a community listening session from 6-8 p.m. next Thursday at the Maranatha Church, 4222 N.E. 12th Avenue.
The goals of the listening session are to hear concerns and solutions from the public. There is nearby parking and the use of public transportation is encouraged.
