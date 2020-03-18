PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is considering a shelter-in-place order for the city, according to a statement from his spokesperson.
A shelter-in-place order has not been issued at this time for the city of Portland.
A spokesperson said the mayor is considering the option, “because all important measures cities can take related to protecting public health is being considered.”
The mayor’s office is seeking guidance from public health experts before taking any action regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and will defer to their recommendations.
A sweeping shelter-in-place mandate was issued this week for the San Francisco Bay Area, affecting around seven million people.
In that case in California, people are being told to stay inside for three weeks and only leave for necessary reasons, including for food and medical needs.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed orders closing schools statewide through April 28, banning dine-in food or beverage consumption at businesses, banning gatherings of more than 25 people, and limiting health care providers to only emergency procedures to preserve supplies.
