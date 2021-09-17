Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new ideas to bolster depleted police bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After another violent week on Portland city streets, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced progress in the city's fight curb gun violence, with some new ideas to bolster its depleted police bureau on Friday.
During the fall budgeting process, the mayor said he will propose the city re-hire 80 police officers who are eligible to retire in July.
"It will allow us a vehicle to bring them back to keep them from leaving and prevent what would essentially be a "retirement cliff" in July," said Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
The mayor also announced progress on the police bureau's Focused Intervention Team, which will be tasked specifically with preventing gun violence. Wheeler said the bureau has chosen a leadership team for the new unit, which will serve as a replacement for the former Gun Violence Reduction Team, which city commissioners voted to disband in 2020.
"What is fundamentally different is we are doing it with community engagement," said Wheeler. "The FITCOG, the Focused Intervention Team Community Oversight Group works alongside of us to hold us accountable."
The Community Oversight Group will also be part of the hiring process for the Focused Intervention Team, taking part in the interviews of the two sergeants and 12-14 officers that will staff the team.
Wheeler said he expects the FIT to be fully staffed and operational by late November, roughly seven months after city commissioners approved the team's formation.
