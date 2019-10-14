Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces re-election bid

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s official: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is running for re-election.
He kicked off his campaign Monday at Uncorked Studios in southeast Portland.
If Wheeler wins, he’ll be the first mayor to be re-elected to a second term in Portland since three-term Mayor Vera Katz left office in 2005.
In his announcement, Wheeler said he’s proud of his accomplishments in office so far, but there’s still much more he wants to get done in the years ahead.
“We haven’t had someone yet this century who’s willing to keep going, because this job is hard, and it’s often thankless. But we need people who are willing to keep going,” he said. “I’m all in Portland. I’m ready to continue to do the hard work for you, and I want to see this city thrive for all of us.”
When Wheeler was elected in 2016, he pulled in more than 50 percent of the vote.
This time around, several challengers have already declared in the race, including Sarah Iannarone.
Her campaign made a statement in part welcoming the mayor to the race, and saying they disagree with the leadership he’s exhibited.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
