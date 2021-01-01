PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mayor Ted Wheeler wants violent protesters held accountable after a riot was declared in downtown Portland on New Year’s Eve.
On Friday, Mayor Wheeler called out protestors, specifically Antifa and Anarchists, saying they need to be held responsible for repeatedly breaking the law.
He said he’s committing to three changes: First, he’s calling upon federal, state, county and local law enforcement partners to work with him to develop clear plans to address anarchist violence. Next, he’s calling on the state legislature to increase penalties for people who repeatedly engage in criminal destruction and vandalism. Finally, he said people convicted of these crimes should be required to meet with the employees and owners of businesses that they damage.
“It’s time to push back harder against those who are set on destroying our community and to take more risks in fighting lawlessness,” said Mayor Wheeler at a press conference Friday.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers learned of a gathering in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street around 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The crowd was about 100 people, and police said some members of the group began to engage in violence.
PPB said the crowd threw at least two Molotov cocktail-style firebombs. Additionally, large, commercial-grade aerial fireworks were launched at the Federal Courthouse and the Justice Center.
Some people were seen trying to use tools to break into the Justice Center, police said, but those attempts failed.
According to PPB, officers had to be pulled from other calls citywide to come downtown. PPB officers were not the only law enforcement at the scene; Federal Protective Services officers and Multnomah County deputies also engaged with the crowd.
Projectiles from the crowd were thrown at law enforcement, PPB said. The variety of projectiles included large rocks, bricks, and frozen water bottles.
Paint balloons were aimed at some officers. Police said the balloons may have been laced with a caustic substance since it caused burning to the skin. Some law enforcement officers suffered injuries, but none were PPB officers, the bureau said.
A riot was declared just before 11 p.m., and the crowd was told by officers to disperse.
PPB said few if any crowd members followed the order to leave the area.
Several fires were lit by crowd members during the riot, PPB said. In one of the fires, a garage can was lit and melted into the pavement. In another fire, a crosswalk signal was torched.
PPB said crowd members continued to throw things at officers.
Police said the crowd has mostly dispersed by 2:00 a.m. on New Years Day. They also reported no tear gas was used in the downtown response by its officers but did say inert smoke and some impact munitions were used.
The bureau said several downtown businesses were damaged in the violence. Officers are still compiling reports of damage.
“We should be clear what this was last night, it was about violence and criminal destruction, period,” Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, at the press conference.
Commissioner Mingus Mapps also spoke during his first day in office Friday. He pleaded with people to stop the violence in the city.
Any victims of crimes during Thursday night’s events downtown are asked to report it to PPB online and reference case number 20-384961.
PPB said its officers made multiple arrests Thursday night. The identities of those arrested have not yet been released.
