PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After the arrests of dozens of people Sunday night for alleged street racing, Portland Police and Mayor Ted Wheeler said this crackdown is just beginning.

Officials said Portland Police planned for Sunday night’s mission. Officers made arrests along Marine Drive in north Portland. This street is known to be an illegal raceway on the weekend. Wheeler praised the work of police Sunday night at a press conference Tuesday.

“I’m going to continue to champion all these efforts. I’m going to continue to push for sanctions, and I’m going to continue to support financially the Portland police bureau as they engage these important activities to make our streets safer for everyone,” Wheeler said.

The city government and the police bureau are taking a tougher stance after decades of illegal street racing that spiked during the pandemic. At times thousands of people have blocked roads, intersections, and bridges creating a dangerous, sometimes deadly situation. This past April, a motorcyclist was killed when another car crashed into him. Police believe the two were street racing down North Marine Drive.

This month the city council passed an ordinance proposed by Wheeler to make street racing illegal. The arrests over the weekend were the first time this new tool was used. Those arrested could face up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

Though the city and police are taking a tougher stance on street racing, does Portland Police have enough resources?

“We have the resources that we have,” Lieutenant Mike Roberts said. “We understand we’re stretched pretty thin. We will send resources to what we can and address behavior when we’re able to.”

FOX 12 viewers have told us they do not call the police to report street racing because no one responds. But police said, still call if you see a crime happening.

Regardless of the resources, Deputy Mike Forme said more arrests will be likely in the coming months.

“We are not one or done,” Forme said. “We are committed to continuing missions to address this behavior and hopefully make Portland a place where people do not want to come racing or sliding.”