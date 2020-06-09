PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Amid continued protests on Portland city streets calling for police reform, Mayor Ted Wheeler on Tuesday announced significant changes to the Portland Police Bureau.
"We need to fundamentally change the police bureau and how we interact with police in our daily lives," said Wheeler.
The mayor, who is also Police Commissioner, announced the dissolution of the Gun Violence Reduction Team and the end of officers serving as transit police.
Last week, Wheeler said resource officers would no longer serve in Portland schools.
"Initially, I want to congratulate the Mayor on taking some steps," said Nkenge Harmon Johnson, CEO of the Urban League of Portland. "But my other initial thought is that I want to wait and see. I've been in this work long enough to know that when there's pressure, when there's lots of engagement and phone calls to politicians, they make a lot of promises."
The mayor's announced changes were first floated by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has been calling for police reform since before she joined the council in 2016.
"I think it's probably a little scary for folks who are accustomed to the normal processes that we use, but these are extraordinary times and business as usual can't be the norm," said Hardesty at a morning council meeting.
In addition to re-assigning some 60 plus officers within the bureau, the mayor announced $7 million would be redirected to programs in the city's black community, along with another $5 million from other city funds.
"Is it enough? No," said Harmon Johnson. "It's not enough until we're done. It's not enough until we've built justice. It's not enough until people who look like me feel like they have an equal chance to survive and thrive in our city and in our state."
Responding to the changes, Daryl Turner, President of the Portland Police Association, expressed disappointment at the end of the School Resource Officer program, and said the disbanding of the GVRT "will send shockwaves to the community, reversing years of hard work, dedication, intelligence gathering, and commitment by the rank and file members of the GVRT and removing another tool in preventing violence in our city."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.