Portland Mayor Wheeler says law enforcement collaboration regarding protests is 'important'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the Portland police commissioner, Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday said he is willing to collaborate with law enforcement agencies with regard to protest coverage going forward.
In the days leading up to last weekend’s Proud Boys rally in north Portland—one many people feared would turn extremely violent—the mayor didn’t have area law enforcement support. That is, until Gov. Kate Brown invoked her executive authority, placing Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese in charge of a joint command responsible for that Saturday’s rally.
Then, dozens of PPB officers and sheriff’s deputies were deputized as federal marshals, meaning city and county authorities could arrest people on federal charges.
Earlier this week, Wheeler asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office to withdraw the designation, but federal officials in Oregon denied the mayor’s request.
Saturday’s protests ended up being largely peaceful.
FOX 12 asked the mayor Friday if he feels the support from Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is the best way to move forward with protest coverage.
“I think it’s essential," Wheeler said. "We’ve had collaborations in the past and going forward, I think everybody understands there’s a possibility for flashpoints over the next couple of weeks as we approach the election, and the collaboration and cooperation between different agencies is extremely important,” Wheeler said.
The mayor said in order for protests to stay safe while also allowing people to exercise their first amendment rights, there has to be a large enough law enforcement presence to keep people apart when there is the potential for violence.
“The Portland Police Bureau in and of itself doesn’t necessarily have adequate resources for the scale and the scope of kinds of demonstrations that periodically arise here and, therefore, it’s incumbent upon those of us in government to cooperate and work well together,” Wheeler said.
The mayor said last weekend’s arrangement worked well for Saturday’s protests. He said to keep people safe, there must be cooperation between the state and local government, and also law enforcement.
(4) comments
The Governor, the Mayor, and many others had their fear and ignorance on full display as we were coming into the weekend. Who's telling you the truth about Proud Boys ... the Proud Boys themselves? Or your great leftist uncle twice removed, like Southern Poverty? We only need to look at the predictions by the Left, by the State and City (and others) and contrast those with what actually occurs. The Media, the State and the City have proven themselves many times to be frightened and hateful in their responses toward all things conservative, and blissfully blind to the fear, hatred and destruction that is an inherent part of their own psyche of the Left. And Mayor Ted, Governor Kate, it really makes you look stupid before the nation. It is embarrassing for real Oregonians to be represented by such people.
N o one wants their cops getting attacked without any way to protect themselves i Portland. You break it, you buy it, Trustfund Teddy.
So after how many days of Rioting and illegal protesting in the streets of Portland, throwing rocks, body fluids, shooting blinding lasers, and screaming words of hate. The mayor is satisfied, the one day the so called right wing group was stopped, from being attacked by the far left. Yet the far left is left is unchecked the rest of the time, as they graffiti and damage property..
Well ain't that special?
Why now Ted?
